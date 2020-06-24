Letters: Hail to the Chief

Letters: Hail to the Chief

Thank you, Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera.

While so many people are experiencing problems with their police departments, Kalama citizens are very thankful for the relationship with our police. Our police chief is one who walks the streets and maintains a positive personal relationship with the citizens of Kalama and who continually is helping them with everyday life issues they may have

Our police officers are friendly and supportive in carrying out their jobs in an effort to protect us, which they do very well. I know them all on a personal basis and they truly want to assist and support all of our citizens to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and a friendship between all.

We are very lucky to have Chief Herrera and the officers we do. With all the animosity between police and citizens going on in our country, we don’t experience that in Kalama

I thank Chief Herrera and our officers for being a part of our city and keeping us safe, as well as being good friends that we can rely on.

James Dennis-Langham

Kalama

