Letters: Guest editorials

The guest editorial in the March 14 issue of The Daily News written by Carolyn Long, who is attempting one more time to get the seat in the House of Representatives now held by Jaime Herrera Beutler, turned out to be nothing more than a campaign speech in which she made some unsubstantiated accusations and comments about the handling of the coronavirus situation by the White House.

It appears that Long, like some of her party colleagues, is attempting to make political hay out of this most serious problem.

Here is a question for the editorial page editor, since you gave Long free campaign space are you going to now give Herrera Beutler the same free space?

Daniel Stanley

Longview

Editor's note: The Daily News has previously published guest editorials from Rep. Herrera Beutler, and fully expect to publish future submissions.

