Letters: Greed on overdrive

Capitalism is on steroids in America. The rich are getting richer while the middle class is shrinking and our homeless numbers keep rising. How many go without health care due to the high costs?
Many people now have to work two or three jobs to keep a roof over their heads and feed their families. Greed on overdrive is vile. Caring about others happens to be a good thing and our country needs much more of it.
Larry J. Davis
Longview
