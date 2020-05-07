Letters: Great team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to give kudos and say thank you to the great team at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's emergency room department.

I was experiencing all the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and was admitted overnight for observation and testing. I was sent home the next day and quarantined until results came back after four days.

Being quarantined in the hospital is a totally different experience than one would expect and their team worked together as they were trained with concern for me and the safety of others.

Special thank you to Doctor Dar Jen Wang. What a great emergency room doctor.

Glenda Fittro

Longview