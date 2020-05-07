Letters: Great team

Letters: Great team

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to give kudos and say thank you to the great team at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center's emergency room department.

I was experiencing all the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus and was admitted overnight for observation and testing. I was sent home the next day and quarantined until results came back after four days.

Being quarantined in the hospital is a totally different experience than one would expect and their team worked together as they were trained with concern for me and the safety of others.

Special thank you to Doctor Dar Jen Wang. What a great emergency room doctor.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News