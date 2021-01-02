Letters: Grateful for this year

Each year at this time people are asked to list the things they are grateful for. Well, for me, I’m grateful for all the Second Amendment defenders who are able to salve their consciences and happily accept the 24,000 suicides per year and 13,000 homicides per year as a more than acceptable price to have a gun. These numbers vastly outnumber the supposed crimes deterred by gun ownership.

I recently saw a T-shirt saying “I love my coffee and I love my guns.” I bet that I loved my friends lost to gun violence far more than your abiding love for guns. If not, perhaps you should check your humanity. The recent murder of the EMT in Vancouver is appalling, but is totally acceptable to gun lovers. She died to salve your egos.

We are told by the NRA that one of the principal reasons for gun ownership is to defend against a “totalitarian government.” Where are you now? With a fascist president refusing to accept democratic elections, you have been conspicuously silent.

I am realist enough to understand that with more than 350 million privately owned guns in the United States gun control is futile. We as a society need to likewise understand the human cost of that ownership.

Mike Phillips

Kalama