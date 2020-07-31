You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Grandmother's lessons

When I was about 7, my and I family went to visit my grandmother Cecil. Usually, the adults would sit and visit while us four kids would do any chores grandma had for us — not this time.

As we came into her living room, she took my hand and led us four kids through the house, out the back door toward her woodshed. "I have something to show you and you must be very quiet!"

In he back of the woodshed was a wooden box, lined with an old blanket. Inside was the well-loved calico cat and six new kittens, one gold, one black, two calico and two tiger striped. "Kitty" bathed those newborn kittens and purred the whole time my three brothers and I looked on.

When were were back outside, Grandma Cecil siad, "Did you see how 'Kitty' loved each of her babies, no matter what color they were? That is the way the great spirit loves all his children! Don't ever judge a person by the color of their skin."

It wasn't until almost 40 years later that I found out that Grandmother Cecil, because she was Native American, wasn't allowed to attend the white man's school. When she was 9, the U.S. government took her from her family for almost eight years to educate her. That is why she wanted us kids to grow up without and prejudice.

Judy Nesbit

Kelso

(Member of Confederated Tribes Grand Ronde)

