Letters: Graduation drive

Our sons and daughters who are seniors are missing a wonderful tradition of walking with their class, so as a community why don't we do this: R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kelso High School seniors get assigned a spot on 15th Ave. Close the street down and as a community we do a drive by parade for these kids to celebrate all these kids have done. They can keep safe and we can celebrate all of what these kids have accomplished and support them like no other graduation. Make it something for them to remember forever.

Fes Fesler

Longview

