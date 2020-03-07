Letters: Government care

Bernie Sanders is pushing for “free” medical care for people who can’t afford it; “free” college tuition. But how will the government pay for all these “free” gifts? Through higher taxes for all? We need to lower the cost of medicine, which neither party is doing.

How can any American vote for Bernie Sanders? He is a socialist. He is leading his followers around like myopic sheep. Don’t worry, let the government take care of you, he implies.

The great industrialist who changed the world through his genius and self-development was Henry Ford who said: “Any man who thinks he can be happy and prosperous by letting the government take care of him better take a closer look at the American Indian."

Robert Buchman

Castle Rock