Letters: Good stewardship

I recently heard a business owner speculating whether school employees are paid too much.

As a fiscal conservative that has been at the bargaining table as a taxpayer paying property taxes, I can share that I have been more than impressed with the bargaining position the Woodland School District has taken to be a responsible steward of tax dollars.

Woodland has taken the same position with each bargaining unit negotiated with, and that position has been a philosophy that any successful business would take within their market. Which has been: To be in the middle of the labor market and trail, or lead, the market in terms of labor expense. The other side of the model is to rise to the top of your organizational objectives by leading in outcomes within the same market. Woodland has achieved their market goals of responsible stewardship and outcome goals of high education.

That is impressive stewardship that I can, and will, support. Particularly in these times of crisis where kids need our support.

Shannon Barnett

Woodland

