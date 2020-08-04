Letters: Good solution

How many people like to get soaking wet every night? No one. So get some water hoses, not the really strong ones, set a curfew of say 10 p.m. The authorities would announce at 10 curfew was now in effect and everyone needed to leave the area. Anyone left downtown would get soaked and if they left to get dry clothes on they would be arrested, fingerprinted, DNA taken, fined and held for 24 hours. Being held for 24 hours would cut down on the number of protesters and being fined every time they soon would run out of money.