Letters: Good solution

Letters: Good solution

I have a good solution for the rioters in Portland and Seattle.

How many people like to get soaking wet every night? No one. So get some water hoses, not the really strong ones, set a curfew of say 10 p.m. The authorities would announce at 10 curfew was now in effect and everyone needed to leave the area. Anyone left downtown would get soaked and if they left to get dry clothes on they would be arrested, fingerprinted, DNA taken, fined and held for 24 hours. Being held for 24 hours would cut down on the number of protesters and being fined every time they soon would run out of money.

Also, rioters would soon get tired of getting soaked each night, nothing could burn and rioters couldn't get upset because they were just getting wet with a regular light water sprinkling.

The news media would record everything and rioters would only have themselves to blame for getting wet. Also, the water would help keep things clean and burn free.

How about it Portland? Do it.

Betty Jones

Kelso

