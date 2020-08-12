Letters: Good memories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had to chuckle at Ray Van Tongeren's letter to the editor (Aug. 4) lamenting the fact that there were two "old white men" running for president and we should be able to do better.

Van Tongeren must have a short memory, as I recall within the past couple of years there were no fewer than 27 people all wanting to be the Democratic candidate. Of that number there were three Blacks, one Latino, one Asian and six females. Of that number there were, either sitting or former, eight senators, six representatives, five mayors and one declared socialist (Although, I suspect some of the others leaned in that direction.), one former vice president and one openly gay person.

That gave the Democratic voters a wide choice to choose from and who did they finally decide on, an "old white man" with a faltering memory, a sketchy past for using his political clout for personal gain and an unimpressive record in Congress.

Van Tongeren, there still are a lot of us "old men" out here who still have good memories and we vote.

Daniel Stanley

Longview