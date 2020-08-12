You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Good memories

Letters: Good memories

{{featured_button_text}}

I had to chuckle at Ray Van Tongeren's letter to the editor (Aug. 4) lamenting the fact that there were two "old white men" running for president and we should be able to do better.

Van Tongeren must have a short memory, as I recall within the past couple of years there were no fewer than 27 people all wanting to be the Democratic candidate. Of that number there were three Blacks, one Latino, one Asian and six females. Of that number there were, either sitting or former, eight senators, six representatives, five mayors and one declared socialist (Although, I suspect some of the others leaned in that direction.), one former vice president and one openly gay person.

That gave the Democratic voters a wide choice to choose from and who did they finally decide on, an "old white man" with a faltering memory, a sketchy past for using his political clout for personal gain and an unimpressive record in Congress.

Van Tongeren, there still are a lot of us "old men" out here who still have good memories and we vote.

Daniel Stanley

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: White guilt

What occurred recently in Seattle as a solution for combating racism was astonishing, abhorrent and Orwellian.

Letters

Letters: Fireworks fury

I recently asked the Kelso and Longview City Councils to make a simple statement of sentiment encouraging folks not to purchase or sell Commun…

Letters

Letters: Non starter

Lan Herbert took issue with my concern that Black Lives Matter is not concentrating on Black on Black crime, the most serious problem facing B…

Letters

Letters: True lies matter

California is planing to release 18,000 criminals because of COVID-19. Many, many other democratic cities also have released criminals because…

Letters

Letters: Power trip

Recently, on a visit to a store on Pacific Avenue in Kelso, I had a strap break on my mask, but I held it in place.

Letters

Letters: No progress

Ken Spring recently wrote in a recent letter to the editor that Trump is the best president of all. I disagree. President Trump is the worst p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News