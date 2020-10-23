Letters: Good for Scappoose

We are not usually vocal about politics, but today we would like to share our thoughts about the position open for Circuit Court Judge, Position 3.
Bill and I are voting for Mike Clarke. He has done legal work for us for years. He is a good man who puts effort into each challenge. We feel he is good for the position open. Good for Scappoose.
Join us in voting for Mike Clarke.
Bill and Sharon Carlson
Scappoose, Ore.
