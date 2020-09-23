 Skip to main content
Letters: Good for families

Letters: Good for families

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is committed to families and working moms. When you look at Congress, you don't see many moms with three children. But, Herrera Beutler is tireless and she's done an amazing job of raising a family and being an effective representative for families.

This current pandemic has shown the need to support moms and young families, and Herrera Beutler consistently has supported funding for child care that would increase access and lower the cost of high-quality care in Southwest Washington.

It's great to see her bill, The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, passed the House with broad support.

Herrera Beutler is a true champion for families across this region. It is imperative we keep her in Congress.

Eldon Wogen

Yacolt, Wash.

