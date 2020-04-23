Letters: Gone fishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is sad that COVID-19 triggered such fear in Washington government officials that in response, they had Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife director Kelly Susewind shut down “all fishing” in Washington state.

We fishermen believe a “total” shutdown of fishing was and is not necessary.

Even so, now that the government has properly trained all of us in social distancing, it is time to start fishing again — six feet apart.

Now is when all fishermen need to work together.

I recommend that you use patience, professionalism and respect, to contact the following, government officials who work for us (Washington voters), and request they have the WDFW open fishing again.

Brian Blake (360-786-7870), Dean Takko (360-786-7636), Cyrus Habib (360-786-7700), Jay Inslee (360-902-4111) and your county commissioners.

It also is recommended that you follow up your phone message with an email, a letter or both.

Together, we as voters can influence our government to allow us to start fishing again.

We would rather see “Gone Fishing” on businesses rather than “Closed” signs.