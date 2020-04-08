Letters: God or man?

This COVID-19 virus definitely is a serious problem that is facing the whole world.

They are saying that this possible could have started from a bite by a bat in China. But one question is what started the virus germ? Could it be a judgment of God, man or both?

Rumors and ignorance can cause a lot of damage and can blind us to what might be happening.

Around 3400 B.C. God sent a plague on Egypt while the children of Israel were in captivity there.

In 1347, thousands of Jews were massacred after being blamed for the Black (death) Plague by them poisoning the wells.

In 1494, Jews in the city of Trent, Italy were massacred from only a false rumor.

It's time for the sake of our country, families and ourselves to examine our hearts, what direction we are taking, whether God is included.

If it's God's judgment, only he can stop it, but if it's man, we must strive to change it.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

