Letters: Go getters

Letters: Go getters

As an old guy who appreciates history, I've long supported the middle class because of what Democrats have given us.

Without Democrats, we'd have no unions which gave us our 40-hour work week, minimum wages, medical care and educational opportunities while defending our civil rights. Thousands of workers have died in our mines and factories so we would have a middle class. Without Democrats, we'd have only the very rich and masses of very poor.

Our working class used to appreciate what unions and Democrats have done for us. Now, I'm amazed at how brainwashed and unappreciative many have become as they follow a con artist president who doesn't even pay taxes and is leading us into a racial civil war and dictatorship.

I always try to keep in the moderate middle, but extremists such as Arne Mortensen and Jim Walsh must be stopped.

Without a "go getter" like Rosemary Siipola, Kalama still wouldn't have a new police location. We need to elect moderates such as Dean Takko, Clint Bryson, Brian Blake, Carolyn Long, Jay Inslee and Joe Biden to help save our middle class and America.

Bill Kasch

Longview

