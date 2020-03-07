Letters: Global health

It is a relief to see America’s schools preparing to deal with the new threat of the coronavirus. ("US schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus" by Collin Binkley, The Daily News, Feb. 28.).

This ounce of prevention will make a difference. This is one of the reasons the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria along with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance have been so effective in global health. Both of these initiatives strengthen local health care systems around the globe.

No wonder Congress increased America’s pledge to the Global Fund and it is hoped they will do the same for Gavi in June. This bipartisan support from Congress is the opposite of the tribal warfare that is usually reported.

Why not take a moment to thank your representatives in Congress for this global health commitment that makes us safer locally?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.