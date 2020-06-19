Letters: Global efforts

Samuel Coleman’s letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 21) claimed President Trump couldn’t have worked with China on a COVID-19 treatment before it came to America because China is a communist country.

However, when the SARS pandemic started in China, President Bush II worked with China and other countries on a treatment before it hit America. President Obama had a pandemic medical team in China and other countries. But Trump pulled them out and ended all our pandemic programs in America and around the world in 2018.