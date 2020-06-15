Letters: Give me a break

I totally agree with Lee Church and Mike Phillips, Nancy Lewis is wrong (The Daily News letters to the editor, various dates). President Trump is dividing people more than any other president.

"He doesn't take his pay." Give me a break. He's made so much more money (illegally) while in office (like no other). And, as for stimulus checks, that's our taxpayer money and it's helping him by helping keep the economy somewhat going to make him look good.