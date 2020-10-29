Letters: Give it a rest

This is in response to Burt Harwood's Oct 22 letter to the editor.
You know that we all want fairly much the same things as you do. The problem is, we will get none of those things with that pathetic little man who has you so thoroughly conned. Why don't you give it a rest and wait for a worthy Republican to come along who will not only get you what you want, but will restore dignity and decency to that office. I know they are out there.
Abbey Courtney
Kelso
