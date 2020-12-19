Letters: Gifts from the Port

As the dreaded COVID holds many of us in mental bondage at home, cabin fever sets in, and we find a need for a peaceful sanctuary.

When this happens, I head to Willow Grove Park where I enjoy biking, boating, walking, fishing, the beach and more.

When I arrived at the park, much to my surprise, the Port of Longview was installing new boat docks and walkways at the boat launch.

These high-tech anti-skid docks are not only safer than the old ones, but are pike minnow compliant.

All I could think of is wow...what an amazing Christmas gift to our community

and...it's FREE to use.

In addition to the above improvements, new walking paths were built, and I've been told the restrooms will be upgraded.

So, we should shout out a "big thank you" to the Port of Longview for these and future improvements at Willow Grove Park.

Wishing the community a safe and Merry Christmas.

Russell Collier

Longview