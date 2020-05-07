Letters: Get the paper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank The Daily News for printing the news, and the paper is a little slanted because it is a liberal paper. I tend to lean to the right.

But, I want to thank the paper and the staff for keeping us a good paper. If you look at the Oregonian, you can see what I mean. Our paper is as good in a lot of ways.

I know a lot of people who say they won't take the paper. Some say it is too liberal, others say it is too expensive.

Here's the bottom line. Some say they get it on the internet and they can. But, here's the real bottom line. If the paper goes away, you won't be able to get it on the internet. It won't be there.

So, Get The Paper. Then you will know when your friends and people you have known for years pass away.

Jerry Reagor

Kelso