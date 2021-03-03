 Skip to main content
Letters: Get JHB out

Letters: Get JHB out

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) unanimously voted to withdraw our support of Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler as our elected representative. We also asked for her resignation, and informed her that we have immediately began looking for her replacement — someone who will support America first.

CCRCC will be hosting our first Community Action Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the Republican Party headquarters (314 Academy St., Kelso).

Three Republicans have already announced they are running for Beutler's seat — Joe Kent, Wadi Yakhour and Heidi St. John. They will be at the meeting on March 9.

On Tuesday, March 23, the CCRCC PCOs (Precinct Committee Officers) will be voting on a Candidate and Office Holder Standards for CCRCC Support Resolution. This meeting starts at 7 p.m. and also will be held at the Republican Party headquarters

Christy Tseu

Kelso

