Letters: Get an estimate

This letter to the editor is to address the situation regarding the woman who had her heat pump worked on and the thermostat cost $51.99 on Amazon and her bill was $459.

To all senior citizens, get an estimate from several companies, not just one. And, if you have to go out of town, so be it.

It's too bad she did not list the company's name so the other senior citizens would not use them.

She should put a sign in her yard telling people not to use them.

Edward Cox

Ocean Park, Wash.