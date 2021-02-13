Letters: Genuine patriotism

Thank you Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for putting the country ahead of party loyalty.

Your courageous vote to impeach the sitting president was a genuine act of patriotism. We can only imagine how terrifying it was to be overwhelmed by an angry mob. While we disagree with your longstanding opposition to health care, you are to be commended for standing up when it mattered most.

In the coming weeks, we will all learn just how close we came to losing our democracy. The healing that Republicans are clamoring for can only come when new leaders embrace facts instead of conspiracy theories. You have demonstrated the capacity to lead your party out of that wilderness.

Jim and Judy MacLeod

Kalama