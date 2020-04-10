Letters: Generous support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eagle Cliffs Distillery thanks everyone involved locally in responding to the pandemic. Cowlitz County is extremely fortunate to have an exceptional incident response team handling the COVID-19 pandemic response in our county. I have not heard of any county in the state doing a better job.

They now have a large industrial supply of hand sanitizer fully meeting our county needs at pricing we couldn’t hope to match.

Eagle Cliffs Distillery delivered about 30 gallons of hand sanitizer, which has gone to the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, the incident response team, and critical local businesses in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

We filled a critical gap in coverage before industrial sources could be secured, and we are proud that our product may have kept some of our medical staff and first responders in the community safe.

If we can find additional packaging and ingredients and an ongoing demand for sanitizer, we may try to make additional batches. Otherwise, we may be done.