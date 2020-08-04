You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters : General welfare

Letters : General welfare

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to Toni Below’s concerns about her “freedom” not to wear a mask (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 28).

For years we have not been allowed to smoke in government buildings and public places. Have you broken the law for your freedom? You are required to wear a seat belt when you drive or ride in a car. Are you currently breaking the law to preserve your freedom? Many stores and restaurants post a sign saying: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Have you entered any of them lately going barefoot or topless? My lungs, my life, my body. Right? Do you honestly believe for one minute that “recommending” face masks and washing hands is enough? I think 150,000 dead Americans would disagree.

Your suggestion that wearing a mask and keeping your distance “to stop the spread the teeny droplets from a sneeze or a cough into this vast expanse of air is foolish” is, well, foolish! I do heartily agree with you about one thing: You are no doctor.

In a democratic nation like ours, the general welfare and the common good must triumph over selfish individualism. To act otherwise is not freedom, but anarchy.

Ron Naff

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," …

Letters

Letters: The worst

I am old enough to remember every president since Eisenhower and I believe Trump* is the worst of that group.

Letters

Letters: Care for community

The recent letter accusing Rosemary Siipola of pushing the police station down the throats of the Kalama City Council members was untrue and m…

Letters

Letters: Middle class

Bill Kasch was amazed the middle class has abandoned Democrats, but it’s the Democrats who abandoned the middle class. The Democrats' support …

Letters

Letters: Grandmother's lessons

When I was about 7, my and I family went to visit my grandmother Cecil. Usually, the adults would sit and visit while us four kids would do an…

Letters

Letters: Bomb shelter

We lived close to Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Junior High School when I was a kid.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News