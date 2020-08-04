Letters : General welfare

For years we have not been allowed to smoke in government buildings and public places. Have you broken the law for your freedom? You are required to wear a seat belt when you drive or ride in a car. Are you currently breaking the law to preserve your freedom? Many stores and restaurants post a sign saying: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Have you entered any of them lately going barefoot or topless? My lungs, my life, my body. Right? Do you honestly believe for one minute that “recommending” face masks and washing hands is enough? I think 150,000 dead Americans would disagree.