Letters : General welfare

I am writing in response to Toni Below’s concerns about her “freedom” not to wear a mask (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 28).
For years we have not been allowed to smoke in government buildings and public places. Have you broken the law for your freedom? You are required to wear a seat belt when you drive or ride in a car. Are you currently breaking the law to preserve your freedom? Many stores and restaurants post a sign saying: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Have you entered any of them lately going barefoot or topless? My lungs, my life, my body. Right? Do you honestly believe for one minute that “recommending” face masks and washing hands is enough? I think 150,000 dead Americans would disagree.
Your suggestion that wearing a mask and keeping your distance “to stop the spread the teeny droplets from a sneeze or a cough into this vast expanse of air is foolish” is, well, foolish! I do heartily agree with you about one thing: You are no doctor.
In a democratic nation like ours, the general welfare and the common good must triumph over selfish individualism. To act otherwise is not freedom, but anarchy.
Ron Naff
Longview
