Letters: Futcher will be missed

Having grown up in Kelso and watching my dad serve on the City Council as well as being involved with city activities myself, I read with disappointment that David Futcher is leaving his position with the City Council.

In the years that Futcher has been on the City Council, and serving as mayor, he has conducted himself with the same professionalism he uses in his business. He worked tirelessly to bring the skateboard park to the success it is today. He is generous in helping the less fortunate and he loves the city of Kelso.

I want to personally thank him for his service and dedication to Kelso even through the challenging times. He is a good man and I would like to personally wish him well.

Bill Ammons

Castle Rock