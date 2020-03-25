Letters: Funny that way

Once upon a time in a distant land there was a middle-aged man of modest wealth who invited a few of his closest friends over for a pleasant dinner.

Wanting to provide his guests with something a bit more exotic than the standard fare of poultry or pork, he went to his local market and purchased a pangolin. He prepared the meat according to a traditional family recipe and served it up to the accolades of his friends. He went to bed that night feeling quite pleased with how the evening had gone.