Letters: Funny that way

Once upon a time in a distant land there was a middle-aged man of modest wealth who invited a few of his closest friends over for a pleasant dinner.
Wanting to provide his guests with something a bit more exotic than the standard fare of poultry or pork, he went to his local market and purchased a pangolin. He prepared the meat according to a traditional family recipe and served it up to the accolades of his friends. He went to bed that night feeling quite pleased with how the evening had gone.
Six months later, the world imploded.
Life is funny that way.
Donald Cox
Longview
