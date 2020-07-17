Letters: Funding source

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of July 3, according to Worldometer, there were 131,818 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus.

Republicans follow President Trump like lemmings lining up to jump off the cliff. They still are patting themselves on their own backs.

Next, Trump may even balance Social Security to where there will be money left over, since all the people are dying.

Donald J. Trump wants a second term and he does care how he has to get it, or who or how many people have to die.

He simply doesn't care about anyone but Donald J. Trump.

Calvin Hobbs

Castle Rock