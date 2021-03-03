Letters: Frustration

I am frustrated by the furor over Jamie Herrera Beutler’s (and some other Republican congress people) impeachment vote.

I did not vote for her and do not agree with all of her positions, but in this case I applaud her decision. Beutler swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and the insurrection was a clear violation of that document.

It appears to me that many in the Republican party have veered away from the goal of upholding the Constitution to the party that worships a cult leader. This is not healthy for democracy and certainly will not make America great again.

Greg Lapic

Longview