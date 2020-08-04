You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Front page

Letters: Front page

I have never written a letter to the editor. But, as I have continued to read the news each day, it has struck me how your coronavirus coverage seems skewed.

This morning (July 31), the story of only one case, good news of course, was above the fold on the front page. But on July 28 when there were 22 cases over the previous weekend, this news was a few paragraphs on Page A3.

While it is important to know there is only one case, it is equally important to know there were 22 cases, or 15 cases. Perhaps even more so, as reporting one case so prominently gives a false sense of security. If someone walking by a newsstand sees this, they perhaps receive the wrong idea that all is well.

Thank you for your reporting, but 22 cases seems like it deserves more than a line in a few paragraphs.

Vonda McFadden

Kelso

