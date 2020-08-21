 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Free and fair

Letters: Free and fair

{{featured_button_text}}

Republicans cannot win nationally without cheating, and they know it. When President Trump said that "vote by mail" will mean Republicans will never win another major election, it is because many Republican cheats are foiled by mail-in voting. These schemes include voter purges and the elimination of polling places in communities of color and poverty.

Countering this, when ballots do not show up in mailboxes, mail-in voters are alerted to contact elections officials to ensure that their registration is active and that ballots are issued. Eliminating polling places is a very popular cheat also foiled by mail-in voting since no polling places are needed.

Since Washington has been "vote by mail" for years, we will have a free and fair election. To ensure your vote counts, vote as early as you feel comfortable with your choices. To relieve pressure on the Trump-sabotaged United States Postal Service, submit your ballot to a local ballot box, such as that in the Longview Civic Circle.

Bruce Westrick

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Three questions

This is an open letter to Democrats who would like to answer one or more of my following three questions regarding the Democratic Party’s pres…

Letters

Letters: Do better

In a long running lawsuit, a woman accused police and deputies in Ferry County of failing to properly investigate when she reported a pattern …

Letters

Letters: Let's cooperate

Hey, folks. I don’t like COVID-19. I do not know anybody who does. It has affected us medically, economically, socially, psychologically, educ…

Letters

Letters: Mismanagement

Thank you TDN for the recent editorial on the strengths and issues plaguing the United States Postal Service. Of course, it is about poor mana…

Letters

Letters: Vote and make it count

President Trump and his newly appointed, major contributor postmaster Louis DeJoy have deliberately and dramatically slowed down the postal ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News