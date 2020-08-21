Letters: Free and fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans cannot win nationally without cheating, and they know it. When President Trump said that "vote by mail" will mean Republicans will never win another major election, it is because many Republican cheats are foiled by mail-in voting. These schemes include voter purges and the elimination of polling places in communities of color and poverty.

Countering this, when ballots do not show up in mailboxes, mail-in voters are alerted to contact elections officials to ensure that their registration is active and that ballots are issued. Eliminating polling places is a very popular cheat also foiled by mail-in voting since no polling places are needed.

Since Washington has been "vote by mail" for years, we will have a free and fair election. To ensure your vote counts, vote as early as you feel comfortable with your choices. To relieve pressure on the Trump-sabotaged United States Postal Service, submit your ballot to a local ballot box, such as that in the Longview Civic Circle.

Bruce Westrick

Longview