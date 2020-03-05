Letters: Free and fair

Letters: Free and fair

This letter to the editor is strictly bipartisan.

Illegal foreign interference in our 2016 elections has been proved by the United States Senate Intelligence Committee.

America professes the rule of law and fair play — don't we? It's one thing for foreign interference to happen, but it's quite another to accept it without serious consequences.

We all know mistakes happen; but in my opinion, accepting the results of an illegal election is an even bigger mistake on top of a big mistake, and is one definition of the end of democracy.

But don't take my word for that. Look at the despot-ruled countries in the world that we criticize for their "sham" elections, that keep the tyrants in power. How many of them are democracies?

So, do we go on accepting mistakes and setting a powerful precedent for future elections, or will we learn and do better?

Because our government consists of elected officials,"we the people' hold the ultimate power.

The time is approaching (Nov. 3) when "we the people' have the chance to express the type of country we want, by the most powerful method ever devised — voting. The pen is mightier than the sword, and free and fair elections prove that.

If ever there has been an election in the history of our country that called for and needed 100% participation, it's now.

USA! USA!

Carl Dominey

Astoria, Ore.

