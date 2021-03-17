Letters: Four words

I'm going to share four very familiar words with you. So simple, yet they are vital to every person every day.

The words; "In God We Trust."

Now these words are more vital than the currency they are written on.

When our forefathers established these words as the motto for our nation, they knew how important they were and would continue to be, when facing whatever challenges encountered. Now, more than ever, we need to realize America's strength is founded on this trust. Consider we have never ben disappointed or abandoned in our trust in God. We have been blessed.

The challenges we are facing seem new and overwhelming to us, but they are not new or overwhelming to God. Trust in God is the key that unlocks the answers.

Let's not just stamp these words on our currency, let's stamp them on our hearts.

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." Proverbs 3:5-6

Patty Gilman

Castle Rock