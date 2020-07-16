Letters: Forgotten history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776. It marked the birth of our nation which, under God, was destined for world leadership.

We often forget that, in declaring independence from an earthly power, our founders made a forthright declaration of independence upon Almighty God. The closing words of his document solemnly declare: "With firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor."

Benjamin Franklin said, "The longer I live the more convinced I become that God governs in the affairs of men."

John Quincy Adams, our sixth president, stated, "The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: It connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity."

Christianity has been the dominant religious faith in our nation since its beginning. Christianity's message was built into what the founders established and what thousands within the succeeding generations fought and died to preserve.

"Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord." (Psalm 33:12).

Jack Malone

Longview