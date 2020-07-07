Letters: Forefathers example

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does Larry Wood know anyone who lived through the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic? The Great Depression? World wars? I do.

Our parents talked of putting black out shades on their windows during World War II, and of saving precious ration coupons to buy enough gas for a weekend drive into the mountains. I never heard them talk about "my rights." They always talked about the sacrifice they chose to make for the good of their fellow citizens. It was never about "me." And to insert religion into this "me" mentality?

My faith says, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." And "Love your neighbor as yourself". (Matthew 22). My priorities as a Christian believer are to do my best to care for my neighbor, not to trumpet "my rights."

We need to return to the self sacrificing example of our forefathers who understood what it took to live in a war.

Marlene Anunson

Kelso