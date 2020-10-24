Letters: For working people

One of our sons works in the hotel industry. He was shocked when he was laid off in early March. He has been able to manage on savings, vacation time and the health care coverage his company continued to provide.

At the end of June, he was furloughed, lost his health insurance, but was able to enroll in the Affordable Care Act for a modest sum. This has given the whole family peace of mind knowing he will not lose coverage, especially during this pandemic.

Rep. Jamie Herrera Buetler fully supports eliminating the ACA, which would directly end health insurance for 654,000 Washingtonians, and 23 million Americans, including our son, who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. She also voted against the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, which would expand coverage for people who need it most. It seems like she is determined to strip coverage for many with no plan for replacement.

I’m supporting Carolyn Long in this election so people like our son can continue to access affordable care coverage during this pandemic. Long has a plan to fix the ACA and pass a public option which would give Southwest Washingtonians the choice to purchase insurance from the government.

John Steppert

Longview