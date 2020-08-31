 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: For us all

Letters: For us all

{{featured_button_text}}

A choice?

Jaime Herrera Beutler votes for and condones everything President Donald Trump OKs including putting 7,000 innocent children in wire cages.

She has voted more than 80 times to undo Obamcare and to reinstate pre-existing conditions clauses

They canceled a young woman's insurance stating she once had been treated for teenage acne. This is not a joke. Almost everyone older than 40 years old has some kind of pre-existing condition.

Herrear Beutler works for the Koch Industries, one of her big donors. They care nothing about us, the less wealthy 99 percent.

We have a great chance to elect Carolyn Long. She will work for all of the people, not just the one percent.

Dale Loiselle

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Unhealthy odors

Four out of six consecutive days recently my house indoors had terrible mill odors. Stenches were very strong and objectionable all day long i…

Letters

Letters: Human kindness

This country has suffered from emotional and vocal abuse for four years now. It is time to bring back human kindness and decency for the well …

Letters

Letters: The last one

Kathleen Johnson's July 8 letter stated "we're in Great Tribulation," " global warming is God's final warning" ... "because of too much rebell…

Letters

Letters: Blessed by God

The countdown for our next very important election has begun and the banter between both parties is tiresome. Their platforms could not be cle…

Letters

Letters: Weaponizing the FBI

The Daily Mail reported Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham revealed on a recent Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” that newly rel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News