Letters: For us all

A choice?

Jaime Herrera Beutler votes for and condones everything President Donald Trump OKs including putting 7,000 innocent children in wire cages.

She has voted more than 80 times to undo Obamcare and to reinstate pre-existing conditions clauses

They canceled a young woman's insurance stating she once had been treated for teenage acne. This is not a joke. Almost everyone older than 40 years old has some kind of pre-existing condition.

Herrear Beutler works for the Koch Industries, one of her big donors. They care nothing about us, the less wealthy 99 percent.

We have a great chance to elect Carolyn Long. She will work for all of the people, not just the one percent.

Dale Loiselle

Longview