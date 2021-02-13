Letters: For the Vets

I went to Fort Lewis on Friday, Feb. 5, and got my first COVID-19 shot. The process was very smooth and they were very organized. I went to Fort Lewis on Monday, Feb. 1, and picked up the Ranger magazine, the fort's base paper and the paper included phone numbers. I have tried for many weeks to get an appointment and could not. I made an appointment for myself for 10:15 a.m. and for my wife at 10:30 a.m. We arrived there at 9 a.m. We got right in and we were out by 10 a.m. That was great.