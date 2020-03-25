Letters: For the party

Letters: For the party

I came across a phrase from Republican President Abraham Lincoln's Gettyburg Address that got me thinking. It said "government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from the earth."

Lincoln was tormented by the Civil War, which divided his beloved nation. We now have a president who leaps for joy over division. We have a senate that proudly claims victory by politically withholding witnesses although 75% of the people wanted witnesses to testify. Locally, we have a congresswoman whose best response to possible presidential misuse of power is "it's a farce."

I believe "Honest Abe" would have tried to heal his nation by having the truth revealed. Lincoln would be rolling in his grave if he knew his words were now twisted to government of the party, by the party, and for the party.

It's imperative we use caution to support only those candidates whose love of country and Constitution far exceed the love they have for themselves.

Don Howard

Camas, Wash.

