Letters: For the future

Two years ago, I met Carolyn Long. A friend had seen her at a political forum and thought she was the candidate to beat Jaime Herrera Beutler as representative for the Third Congressional District. Two weeks later, I saw her at an IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) political forum and agreed. Long narrowly lost to Herrera Beutler that year.

Long knows the value of unions. She was a card carrying member of the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 555. She knows the value of small businesses. When she was in the seventh grade, she helped her father in his produce business.

Long supports a public health option. She supports lowering pharmaceutical costs. She supports legislation that ties any tax cuts benefiting large corporations with equal cuts for our small and medium businesses. She supports student loan reform. And last, she supports equal pay for equal work.

Join us in voting for Carolyn Long this November. She is the candidate for the future.

Richard and Dawn Lee Dreier

Longview

