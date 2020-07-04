Letters: For shame

Letters: For shame

With our COVID-19 numbers climbing each day, I am appalled at Larry Woods for wanting to bringing 10,000 people to Longview and Cowlitz County.

His "We the People" rally proposal demonstrated his insensitivity, ignorance, arrogance, callousness and total disregard for this invisible deadly killer and us.

If you want to extol President Trump, go to his rallies where, despite close contact, no face mask is required. Be sure to sign his waiver not to sue when you contact the virus.

How many of us in Longview will sicken, have long-term disability, major medical bills or die because Wood cared more about making money or his right to choose? Where are my first amendment rights to life? 

After four months of social isolation, I've had it with selfish individuals such as Wood and cowardly "so-called" leaders. For shame.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama

