Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," as grounds to remain unmasked. Maybe they're confused, they're not supposed to spell the word, mask or recite a sonnet expressing enthrallment with a mask, they're supposed to wear one.

By the way, America's First Amendment protects an individual's freedom of speech and of press. It says nothing regarding protecting a knucklehead's ignorance and defiance for the sake of profit over protecting our community.