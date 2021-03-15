Letters: For integrity

It is bad enough that Republicans, locally and nationally, persist in keeping their party ReTrumplican. What equally upsets me is their crucifying courageous office holders such as Jaime Herrera Beutler and Liz Cheney for seeing the truth and voting their convictions.

I have never supported or voted for JHB. But if she survives the nails being driven into her hands and feet and runs again, then I will contribute to her campaign (regardless of whether or not I vote for her).

For now, I will send a donation to The Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR). It describes itself as "a group of former U.S. officials, advisors, and conservatives—organized by ex-Trump administration officials—calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party."

I wish them luck. Further information can be found online at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republican_Political_Alliance_for_Integrity_and_Reform.

John M. McClelland

Longview