 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: For integrity

Letters: For integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

It is bad enough that Republicans, locally and nationally, persist in keeping their party ReTrumplican. What equally upsets me is their crucifying courageous office holders such as Jaime Herrera Beutler and Liz Cheney for seeing the truth and voting their convictions.

I have never supported or voted for JHB. But if she survives the nails being driven into her hands and feet and runs again, then I will contribute to her campaign (regardless of whether or not I vote for her).

For now, I will send a donation to The Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR). It describes itself as "a group of former U.S. officials, advisors, and conservatives—organized by ex-Trump administration officials—calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party."

I wish them luck. Further information can be found online at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republican_Political_Alliance_for_Integrity_and_Reform.

John M. McClelland

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Keep your chin up

On Monday, Jan. 25, as I was leaving town on Tennant Way about 3:30 p.m., I passed a small pickup with graphic, foul words stenciled across it…

Letters

Letter: All charged up

I just received my property tax bill. On the reverse side is the payment options – by mail, drop box, in office, online and by phone. There ar…

Letters

Letters: Who's the sacrifice?

Current 19th Legislative District Rep. Jim Walsh recently expressed his affinity for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s handling of the COVID-19 …

Letters

Letters: Keeping His word

I am a little confused about all that I read here from the good Christians about Trump. I read here how great he is.

Letters

Letters: Putting on the blinders

Many people in our country decry the Black Lives Matter movement. Those critics ignore the situation in our society. They deny societal system…

Letters

Letters: It was their 'right'

As with people who refuse to wear masks, there are some who are refusing to be vaccinated. Many screaming about their "rights" are often the s…

Letters

Letters: Why run?

Why do we elect people to local public office? People who are elected make decisions for us, but we elect people to lead, to share their thoug…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News