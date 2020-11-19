Letters: For all the people

I believe a two-party system is a good system, but I cannot understand why our elected legislators, representatives, mayors and so forth think after taking an oath of office, "I solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Washington, and all local ordinances, and that I will faithfully and impartially perform and discharge the duties" think they can pick and choose what laws or ordinances they wish to support. These people are elected by the people of this state for all the people, not for some fringe lunatic or special interest group.