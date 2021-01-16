 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Following examples

Letters: Following examples

{{featured_button_text}}

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George H.W. Bush. Michael Dukakis. Walter Mondale. Jimmy Carter. Gerald Ford. And yes, even Richard Nixon.

All fell short in a presidential election. All were bitterly disappointed. Several of the elections featured allegations of voting irregularities. Two of the candidates tallied more popular votes than their victorious opponent. Democrats and Republicans from all points on the political compass. Faced with a stinging defeat, each summoned the personal character and patriotism to graciously concede when all the votes were legally counted and certified.

No matter your opinion of him, if Donald J. Trump had followed their example, can there be any doubt that the events of the past week would never have occurred?

Bob Theriault

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: The big question

In the Sunday, Jan. 10, paper you shared the results of a survey. Your first question was "Do you think Joe Biden won the Presidency?"

Letters

Letters: Thank you to our board

By proclamation of the governor, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our remarkable elected school board…

Letters

Letters: Where's Walsh?

In the recent article about local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol, why is there no response included from 19…

Letters

Letters: Anarchy?

Strange that the wanna be Arne Mortensen, Poor Boy, anti-government, anarchist Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz even wanted to join an organizat…

Letters

Wiest: disappointing answers

My purpose here is not to change anyone's political affiliation, but rather to add a voice to those who are disturbed by the continuing disreg…

Letters

Letters: Consider the odds

To see a good example of why the virus is surging, look at the photo on the front page of the Jan. 8 issue of The Daily News of a group gather…

Letters

Letters: What it is

I read with interest your story about the local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol.

Letters

Letters: A rough day

In 1926, the undefeated Huskies from Washington could not find anyone to play them for the championship. A small southern college called Alaba…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News