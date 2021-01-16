Letters: Following examples

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George H.W. Bush. Michael Dukakis. Walter Mondale. Jimmy Carter. Gerald Ford. And yes, even Richard Nixon.

All fell short in a presidential election. All were bitterly disappointed. Several of the elections featured allegations of voting irregularities. Two of the candidates tallied more popular votes than their victorious opponent. Democrats and Republicans from all points on the political compass. Faced with a stinging defeat, each summoned the personal character and patriotism to graciously concede when all the votes were legally counted and certified.

No matter your opinion of him, if Donald J. Trump had followed their example, can there be any doubt that the events of the past week would never have occurred?

Bob Theriault

Longview