Letters: Follow the call

Staying home, worshiping virtually, to protect our vulnerable loved ones, neighbors, friends, and (church) family, is living into the call that we have received to follow Christ (to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength" and "You shall love your neighbor as yourself."). When we live into our call to follow Christ, we practice our spiritual wellness. By committing ourselves to virtual worship, we are committing ourselves to living in the power of the Holy Spirit, creating an opportunity for God to move in our community in a way we’ve never experienced before, opening us to new expressions of faith and community.