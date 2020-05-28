Letters: Follow the call

Letters: Follow the call

{{featured_button_text}}

As a priest in Cowlitz County (St. Stephen's Episcopal church), I was personally offended by the remarks of Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Tuesday (May 26) when he stated that residents were being “destroyed ... spiritually by irrational mandates.”

Staying home, worshiping virtually, to protect our vulnerable loved ones, neighbors, friends, and (church) family, is living into the call that we have received to follow Christ (to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength" and "You shall love your neighbor as yourself."). When we live into our call to follow Christ, we practice our spiritual wellness. By committing ourselves to virtual worship, we are committing ourselves to living in the power of the Holy Spirit, creating an opportunity for God to move in our community in a way we’ve never experienced before, opening us to new expressions of faith and community.

This is the call of the church during a pandemic. The alternative, needless death from reopening too quickly without restrictions/guidelines, will cause spiritual destruction.

Rev. Nicholas Mather

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not working

I am writing this letter as a taxpayer, and therefore an employer of all members of the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Support for Long

Endorsing Carolyn Long's campaign for the 3rd Congressional District seat is meaningful because of her strong platform and accessibility. As C…

Letters

Letters: Siipola a visionary

In this time of political and economic uncertainty, it's easy to adopt a "fight or flight" response, and that includes here in Cowlitz County.

Letters

Letters: Vote by mail

I am both concerned and confused why the Republicans are so against vote by mail. President Trump's own commission — after a full year — could…

Letters

Letters: Too much

The news is consumed in too much useless rhetoric. The people in leadership positions should take heed to the principles of sound debate.

Letters

Letters Short supply

The objection to wearing face masks and distancing that some seem to be voicing exposes at least one fact: common sense is in rather short sup…

Letters

Letters: State action, still

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our lives like nothing ever has before. After two months in quarantine, my family is still sticking tog…

Letters

Letters: More productive

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler recently wrote, "I believe elected officials have a responsibility to bring people together, especially during…

Letters

Letters: Falling for lies

While walking into my business last week, I noticed a pop-up petition in the communal parking lot, so I asked what it was about. When she told…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News