Letters: Follow the call

As a priest in Cowlitz County (St. Stephen's Episcopal church), I was personally offended by the remarks of Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Tuesday (May 26) when he stated that residents were being “destroyed ... spiritually by irrational mandates.”
Staying home, worshiping virtually, to protect our vulnerable loved ones, neighbors, friends, and (church) family, is living into the call that we have received to follow Christ (to “love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength" and "You shall love your neighbor as yourself."). When we live into our call to follow Christ, we practice our spiritual wellness. By committing ourselves to virtual worship, we are committing ourselves to living in the power of the Holy Spirit, creating an opportunity for God to move in our community in a way we’ve never experienced before, opening us to new expressions of faith and community.
This is the call of the church during a pandemic. The alternative, needless death from reopening too quickly without restrictions/guidelines, will cause spiritual destruction.
Rev. Nicholas Mather
Longview
