Letters: Focus on the issues

Letters: Focus on the issues

Once the pandemic passes, our country will need to refocus on the long-term issues that confront us.

In my opinion, the largest of these are climate change, access to health care, the widening wealth gap and social justice.

Throughout her time in Congress, Jaime Herrera Beutler has not been a leader in addressing any of these vital issues. Instead, she has consistently supported President Trump, who has tried to undo any progress that has been made in the past.

We need new leadership in Congress and in the White House, leadership that recognizes the problems our country faces and works to solve them.

I plan to vote for Carolyn Long for Congress and Joe Biden for president. I hope you will do the same.

Mike Woods

Longview

