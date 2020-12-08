 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Flynn did nothing wrong

Letters: Flynn did nothing wrong

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter to the editor writer criticized President Donald Trump for pardoning criminal behavior, almost certainly referring to his pardon of Gen. Michael Flynn.

The Wall Street Journal ran several pieces about it and was unstinting in its praise for Trump’s action.

The facts are simple. Rogue FBI agents tried to make the case that Flynn lied to them, even though the agents who interviewed him believed he was telling the truth. Defending himself ruined Flynn financially which was a bizarre reward for a lifetime of service to his country. His persecutors forced him to plead guilty by threatening to ruin his son by prosecuting him, too. A Democrat activist judge grossly exceeded his authority and refused to drop the case when the Department of Justice moved for dismissal of the charges. All of this can be readily checked by reviewing a few back issues of the Journal.

I have made the point before that one regularly encounters misleading statements and outright lies in the national news services articles about the Trump administration and conservatives in general.

William Dennis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What happened?

It seems to me that the letters to the editor section has decreased dramatically. I figured this might happen when it was announced that there…

Letters

Letters: No justification

Early in 2020, we were abruptly introduced to a new global threat in the form of COVID-19 and since that time the world has been dealing with …

Letters

Letters: It's only fair

People who didn't want President Trump had to endure him for four years so the people who don't want Joe Biden for president can endure him fo…

Letters

Letters: Orange occupant

I am happy I won't have to listen to the Orange Occupant of the White House spew his fabrications, childish tantrums, pardons for criminal beh…

Letters

Letters: Must be thrilled

The Feds will no longer dictate to states the methods they may use to implement the death penalty. President Trump's Christian base must be thrilled.

Letters

Letters: COVID-19 is here

So, with our COVID-19 cases on the rise (as they are everywhere), I thought I would check on a neighboring county. Wow, Clark County in the pa…

Letters

Letters: Fairness?

Recently, a number of writers to The Daily News have written promoting a strategy of herd immunity, as opposed to partial shutdowns, to suppre…

Letters

Letters: Missing listings

Since I moved back to Longview about three to four years ago, I enjoy visiting the various church, school, retirement home, etc., bazaars.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News