Letters: Flynn did nothing wrong

The facts are simple. Rogue FBI agents tried to make the case that Flynn lied to them, even though the agents who interviewed him believed he was telling the truth. Defending himself ruined Flynn financially which was a bizarre reward for a lifetime of service to his country. His persecutors forced him to plead guilty by threatening to ruin his son by prosecuting him, too. A Democrat activist judge grossly exceeded his authority and refused to drop the case when the Department of Justice moved for dismissal of the charges. All of this can be readily checked by reviewing a few back issues of the Journal.